Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Prenoveau - IR

Thomas Sandgaard - Chairman, President and CEO

Dan Moorhead - CFO

Anna Lucsok - COO

Don Greg - President of Zynex Monitoring Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Shagun Singh - RBC Capital Markets

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Prenoveau, Investor Relations for Zynex.

Brian Prenoveau

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, company's 2024 Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs, which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These factors may include, without limitation, statements regarding product development, product potential, the regulatory environment, sales and marketing strategies, capital resources or operating performance. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Thomas.

Thomas Sandgaard

Thanks, Brian. And good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for