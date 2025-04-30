Best Dividend Aristocrats For May 2025

Summary

  • Despite a strong start, the Dividend Aristocrats are underperforming the S&P 500 in April, with NOBL down 4.88% and SPY down 1.53%.
  • The best-performing Dividend Aristocrats YTD include Consolidated Edison (+25.65%), Cardinal Health (+17.82%), and Coca-Cola (+16.18%).
  • 33 out of 69 Dividend Aristocrats have announced dividend increases in 2025, with an average growth rate of 4.33%.
  • 25 Dividend Aristocrats are potentially undervalued with expected long-term annualized returns of at least 10%, presenting promising investment opportunities.

2025 Review

After 3 consecutive months of outperformance, the Dividend Aristocrats will lose out to the S&P 500 in April. Year-to-date through March the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF (NOBL) was up 3.11%, while the SPDR

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, JNJ, ROP, HRL, O, LOW, NEE, PEP, TROW, WST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

