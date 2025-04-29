Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call April 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dave Singleton - Vice President, Investor Relations

Will Lansing - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weber - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Stephen Pollock - Baird

Simon Clinch - Redburn Atlantic

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Ashish Sabadra - RBC

Kyle Peterson - Needham

Josh Dennerlein - BofA Securities

Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Matthew O'Neill - FT Partners

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 FICO Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Singleton, please go ahead.

Dave Singleton

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending FICO's second quarter earnings call. I'm Dave Singleton, Vice President of Investor Relations, and I'm joined today by our CEO, Will Lansing; and our CFO, Steve Weber.

Today, we issued a press release that describes financial results compared to the prior year. On this call, management will also discuss results in comparison with the prior quarter to facilitate an understanding of the run rate of the business.

Certain statements made in this presentation are forward looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, particularly in the risks, forward and forward-looking statements portions of such filings. Copies are