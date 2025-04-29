Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 3:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Paula Schwartz - Investor Relations
Joel Marcus - Executive Chairman and Founder
Hallie Kuhn - Senior Vice President, Science and Technology and Capital Markets
Peter Moglia - Chief Executive Officer & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Marc Binda - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Farrell Granath - BofA Securities
Nick Joseph - Citigroup Inc.
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co
Richard Anderson - Wedbush Securities Inc.
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG
Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho Securities USA
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
Dylan Burzinski - Green Street Advisors
Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies
James Kammert - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Alexandria Real Estate Equities First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. All participants will be in the listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Paula Schwartz. Please go ahead.
Paula Schwartz
Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The company's actual results might differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
And now I'd like to turn the call over to Joel Marcus, Executive Chairman and Founder. Please go-ahead Joel.
Joel Marcus
Thank you, Paula. And welcome everybody to our first quarter call. With me today are Hallie, Peter and Marc. And let me begin by a quote from Robert Browning who once said, great things are made of little things.
And needless
