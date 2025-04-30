Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Glenn Fogel - Chief Executive Officer

Ewout Steenbergen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Anmuth - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mark Mahaney - Evercore ISI

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Brian Nowak - Morgan Stanley

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank AG

Kenneth Gawrelski - Wells Fargo Securities

Kevin Kopelman - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to Booking Holdings' First Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Booking Holdings would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those expressed, implied, or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements.

Expressions of future goals or expectations and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause Booking Holdings' actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Safe Harbor statements in Booking Holdings' earnings press release as well as Booking Holdings’ most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unless required by law, Booking Holdings undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. A copy of Booking Holdings' earnings press release is available in the For Investors section of Booking Holdings' website, www.bookingholdings.com.

And now I would like to introduce Booking Holdings' speakers for this afternoon, Glenn Fogel and Ewout Steenbergen. Go ahead, gentlemen.

Glenn Fogel

Thank you, and welcome to Booking Holdings' first