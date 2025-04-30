AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group

Michael Carrel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Angela Wirick - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

William Plovanic - Canaccord Genuity

Matthew O’Brien - Piper Sandler Companies

John McAulay - Stifel Financial Corp.

Lily Lozada - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marie Thibault - BTIG, LLC

Danny Stauder - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC

Mike Matson - Needham & Company, LLC

Danielle Antalffy - UBS Group AG

Suraj Kalia - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to AtriCure’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded for replay purposes. And, at this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session following prepared remarks from AtriCure’s management.

I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych from the Gilmartin Group for a few introductory comments.

Marissa Bych

Thank you. By now, you should have received a copy of the earnings press release. If you have not received a copy, please call 513-644-4484 to have one e-mailed to you.

Before we begin today, let me remind you that the company’s remarks include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond AtriCure’s control, including risks and uncertainties described from time to time in AtriCure’s SEC filings. These statements include, but are not limited to, financial expectations and guidance, expectations regarding the potential market opportunity for AtriCure’s franchises and growth initiatives, future product approvals and clearances, competition, reimbursement, and clinical trial outcomes. AtriCure’s results may differ materially from those projected. AtriCure undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we refer to non-GAAP financial measures, specifically constant currency revenue, adjusted