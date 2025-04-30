Selective Insurance (NASDAQ:SIGI) is one of the largest insurance carriers in the U.S, specialized on providing commercial and personal insurance coverages. In addition, the company is present on excess and surplus market. While the commercial and personal insurance markets is well-known by the
Selective Insurance: A Multifaceted Insurer Well-Positioned For 2025 And Beyond
Summary
- Selective Insurance is a multifaced property and casualty insurer, which suffered from underwriting losses in 2024.
- The insurance carrier took severe pricing and underwriting actions to remediate the loss-making portfolios. Those actions started to bear fruit in Q1 2025.
- With a $107.6mn post-tax income, Selective is well-positioned to deliver steady FY2025 results, or at least has started the year on the right foot.
- Although I have cut my options position by half, I remain confident in the company's ability to grow profitable.
