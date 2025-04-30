Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashley Kaplowitz - Investor Relations

Barry Greene - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Benecchi - Chief Operating Officer

Mike Quirk - Chief Scientific Officer and Interim Head, R&D

Conference Call Participants

Malcolm Kuno - JPMorgan

Shrunatra Mishra - Goldman Sachs

Morgan Gryga - Morgan Stanley

Ami Fadia - Needham

Brian Abrahams - RBC Capital Markets

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright

Uy Ear - Mizuho

Joel Beatty - Baird

Laura Chico - Wedbush Securities

Basma Radwan - Leerink Partners

Sumant Kulkarni - Canaccord

Asim Rana - Truist Securities

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to Sage Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of Sage’s website at sagerx.com. This call is the property of Sage Therapeutics and recording, reproduction or transmission of this call without the expressed written consent of Sage Therapeutics is strictly prohibited. Please note that this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce Ashley Kaplowitz, Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets at Sage.

Ashley Kaplowitz

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Sage Therapeutics’ first quarter 2025 financial results conference call. Before we begin, I encourage everyone to go to the Investors and Media section of our website at sagerx.com, where you can find the press release and slides related to today’s call. I would like to point out that we will be making forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. Please review the risk factors discussed in today’s press release and in our SEC filings for additional details.

We