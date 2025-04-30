On this, President Trump’s 100th day of his second term, the US stock market has struggled on an absolute basis in 2025, and relative to the rest of the world. Off by more than 4%, domestic equities have underperformed the ex-US
VT: Global Stocks Stage A Comeback, Looking For More Gains Ahead
Summary
- The US stock market has underperformed in 2025, with domestic equities down over 4%, while global equities have provided a boost to VT.
- I reiterate my buy rating on the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund, due to its lower P/E ratio and strong diversification.
- VT's valuation is attractive, with a P/E ratio of 17 and a healthy long-term EPS growth rate above 10%.
- Despite mixed technical signals, VT's reasonable valuation and solid diversification make it a strong buy, especially given healthy ex-US returns in 2025.
