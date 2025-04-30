BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLLKF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria Forss - President and CEO

Jacob Thordenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ulrik Trattner - Carnegie

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Ludvig Lundgren - Nordea

Maria Forss

Hello and welcome to BICO's earnings call, where we will present the first quarter of 2025. My name is Maria Forss, and I'm the President and CEO of BICO, and I'll together with our CFO, Jacob Thornberg to present the report.

Today's agenda is divided into three sections before the Q&A. We will begin to summarize the first quarter and comment on the market development. We will then focus on the group's financial performance, followed by a presentation of how our three business areas have performed during quarter one. These three sections will be in listening-only mode. After the presentation, we invite you to participate in the Q&A. And the earnings call host will then be back with further instructions.

I will start to summarize the first quarter of '25, and we'll begin to comment on significant events and business highlights. Quarter one is a seasonally weak quarter for BICO. Business areas Life Science Solutions and Bioprinting showed growth, thanks to commercial as well as operational excellence, primarily in CELLINK and SCIENION, while our project business in lab automation was impacted by fewer project starts and closures in combination with a high comparison quarter.

Like many of our peers, we saw continued uncertain macroeconomic dynamics, for example, changes to U.S. policy focus and reduced