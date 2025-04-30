The stock price of Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) recently crashed after the GPU maker announced that it would take a $5.5 billion charge to its earnings related to the U.S. government’s new chip export guidelines.
Nvidia: Bullish Thesis Fully Intact
Summary
- Nvidia's $5.5 billion charge due to U.S. export guidelines has caused an overreaction; U.S. demand for GPUs remains strong, supporting long-term growth.
- Nvidia's sales and operating profits have surged, driven by robust data center demand and AI advancements, with operating margins above 60%.
- China represents a decreasing portion of Nvidia's sales; the U.S. market is more critical, ensuring continued profit upscaling despite export restrictions.
- Nvidia's stock is undervalued at 18.8x 2026e profits, presenting a strong buy opportunity with a potential 60% upside to $170 per share.
