O'Reilly Automotive: Downgrade To Sell On Valuation Concerns

Redfox Capital Ideas
475 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Downgrade ORLY to sell due to extreme valuation at ~30.1x forward PE, significantly above its historical average and comps group premium.
  • ORLY's competitive advantages include scale, diverse supply chain, and market share consolidation, but these may not offset macroeconomic pressures.
  • Current valuation leaves no margin for error; prefer to revisit if valuation resets to more reasonable levels, amidst economic uncertainties.

Engineer checking oil level in car service centre

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was a hold rating because the valuation was expensive at 29.5x forward earnings multiple. I am downgrading ORLY to a sell rating. While demand

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas
475 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORLY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORLY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News