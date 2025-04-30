Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 8:01 PM ET

Jim Beyer - MD & CEO

Michael Holmes - COO

Anthony Rechichi - CFO

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Levi Spry - UBS

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Kayleigh. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us for the Regis Resources March quarter FY’25 results. Joining me today is our CFO, Anthony Rechichi, our COO Michael Holmes and our Head of Investor Relations Jeff Sansom.

As usual, we will refer to some figures and diagrams from the quarterly report released earlier this morning, so please keep that handy as we step through the results. First off, as always, let's start with safety. I am pleased to report that our 12-month moving average lost time injury frequency rate remains low at just below 0.4 million man-hours per incident. That is well below the WA industry average of 2.2, although that was from a couple of years ago now given the lag in reporting. But it is still a very strong result for our team and it reflects the ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and making sure that everyone goes home safely.

Now on to performance, we have delivered another solid operational quarter in line with our plans and continued to build our financial strength. Production for the quarter was 89,700 ounces of gold for an all-in sustaining cost of $2,538 per ounce. That result, coupled with the ongoing strength in the