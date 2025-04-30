CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Simonelli - Head of IR

Andrew Florance - Founder & CEO

Christian Lown - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexei Gogolev - JPMorgan

Peter Christiansen - Citi

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

John Campbell - Stephens

Ryan Tomasello - KBW

Stephen Sheldon - William Blair

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2025 CoStar Group Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rich Simonelli, Head of Investor Relations.

Richard Simonelli

Thank you so much, operator and hello and thank you all for joining us to discuss the first quarter 2025 results of the CoStar Group. Before I turn the call over to Andy Florance, CoStar's CEO and Founder; and Chris Lown, our CFO, I would like to review our Safe Harbor statement.

Certain portions of the discussion today may contain forward-looking statements, including the company's outlook and expectations for the second quarter and full year of 2025 based on current beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Important factors that can cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to, those stated in CoStar Group's press release issued earlier today and in our filings from time to time with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, included under the heading Risk Factors in those filings as well as other filings with the SEC available