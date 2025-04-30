The month was brutal for investors due to increased volatility due to speculations and loud statements. I was aware of any recommendations but despite being sceptical I determined this time I would like to analyze
Ermenegildo Zegna: Hold And Wait For A Better Entry Point
Summary
- Zegna's diversified product portfolio and strategic acquisitions, including Tom Ford, position it well for future growth despite current operational margin challenges.
- The luxury fashion market is evolving, with a shift towards comfort and sustainability, and Zegna's emphasis on craftsmanship and quality aligns with these trends.
- Despite a slight YoY revenue decline, Zegna's DTC channel and key brands like TOM FORD Fashion show promising growth, offsetting wholesale performance drops.
- Valuation models indicate Zegna is undervalued, but only by 4% and trade tariffs pose market volatility risks.
