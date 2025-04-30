Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Medicure Inc. (OTCPK:MCUJF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call April 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Albert Friesen - Chief Executive Officer

Neil Owens - President and Chief Operating Officer

Haaris Uddin - Chief Financial Officer

today's date is April 29, 2025.

Before we proceed, I would like to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements relating to future results, events and expectations, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the company’s most recent annual information form and Form 20-F. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session. Please note that this conference call is being recorded, and today’s date is April 29, 2025.

Albert Friesen

Thank you, Holly, and good morning to all on the call. We appreciate your interest and participation in today’s call. Joining me today in the 2024 financial statements is Dr. Neil Owens, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Haaris Uddin, Medicure’s Chief Financial Officer.

The net revenue for 2024 was $21.9 million, a slight increase from the previous year, which was $21.7 million. The company recorded a net loss for 2024 of approximately $1 million or $0.10 per share compared to a net loss of $922,000 or $0.09 per share last year. The net loss is due in large part due to non-cash expenses, including $2.3 million of amortization