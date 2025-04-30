eBay: Holding Position Amidst Valuation And Macroeconomic Uncertainty

Apr. 30, 2025 4:10 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY) StockEBAY
BI Insights
122 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • eBay Inc. is poised to benefit from its Focus category and Caramel acquisition, but macroeconomic uncertainties may hinder revenue growth.
  • eBay's FY2024 revenue grew 2% YoY, driven by higher gross merchandise volume, but offset by a reduced take rate due to foreign exchange fluctuations.
  • Operating margins increased to 22.5% in FY2024 but are expected to face pressure in FY2025 due to higher depreciation, UK shipping, and M&A activities.
  • eBay trades at a slight discount to its historical P/E ratio, with limited upside potential amid macroeconomic challenges, particularly in Europe, warranting a cautious near-term outlook.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is expected to benefit from the Focus category and recent acquisition in the coming quarters. However, the macroeconomic uncertainty in some of its regions should negatively impact the revenue growth of

This article was written by

BI Insights
122 Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EBAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EBAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EBAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News