Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF)Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Jeff Quartermaine

Thanks very much, Nathan, and welcome to Perseus Mining's webinar to discuss our March '25 quarter report. I'm joined on the call today by two of my colleagues. Our CFO, Lee-Anne de Bruin, needs no introduction. She has been an integral part of our leadership team for quite some time and has frequently participated in these webinars. We are also joined today by Jacob Ricciardone. Jacob joined Perseus earlier this year in the role of Chief Development Officer with specific responsibility for exploration tech services and development. And Jacob will be available to respond to any detailed questions that you may have on either our organic growth projects, or similar matters later in the webinar. So welcome, Lee-Anne and Jacob.

Now the agenda for today's webinar is the same as usual. I’ll start by providing an overview of what Perseus has achieved operationally during the quarter, and then we’ll hold a Q&A session to dive into any specific matters that have not been addressed either during the presentation or indeed in the market releases that we have made to the market either on the quarterly or the release we put out last Monday that spoke to the decision to move forward with the Nyanzaga development.

For those of you who