Harvesting Hope - Tax Optimization In A Down Market

Apr. 30, 2025 3:20 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices
Summary

  • As the dust settled from Tax Day, U.S. equities found themselves nearly approaching correction territory.
  • Amid concerns over tariffs and other global trade frictions, the S&P 500 has fallen 5.6% YTD through April 28, 2025.
  • As we move forward in 2025, a focus for some investors may be on navigating the complexities of the market while simultaneously maximizing the benefits of tax-efficient strategies.

E-Filing, Taxpayer using a laptop to file taxes personal income, Tax Return form online for tax payment. Government, state taxes. Data analysis, paperwork, reports. Calculation tax return.

Pornpimone Audkamkong/iStock via Getty Images

By Michael Brower

As the dust settled from Tax Day, U.S. equities found themselves nearly approaching correction territory. Amid concerns over tariffs and other global trade frictions, the S&P 500® has fallen 5.6% YTD

S&P Dow Jones Indices
