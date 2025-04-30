Pfizer's Q1 Update May Mark A Bottom In The Stock

Hunting Alpha
6.26K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Pfizer is facing some revenue pressures due to some higher Medicare discounts, and this has led to a small miss on revenue delivery in Q1 FY25.
  • Pfizer is making meaningful improvements on profitability and is on track to realize a ~12.3% margin lift from 2024 until the end of 2027 from various cost saving initiatives.
  • Stopping R&D of an obesity drug that had $10 billion annual revenue potential is a major setback and if PFE tries M&A instead, there is a risk of overpaying again.
  • PFE stock is trading at trough valuations and at a larger-than-usual discount vs peers. So I think there is some decent margin of safety.
  • Technical analysis vs SPX500 suggests PFE may be forming a bottom, but strong buyer signals are still absent.

Concept for alternatives ways for loosing weight. Two packages (fictitious design) of dosing pens of a fictitious Semaglutide drug used for weight loss. In the back a dumbbell for exercising.

aprott

Performance Assessment

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has sold off since my last update on the stock, but marginally outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) (SPX) (IVV) (VOO) due to a tick up in the stock price in recent days:

Thesis

Considerations of

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha
6.26K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PFE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PFE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PFE
--
PFE:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News