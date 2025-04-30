Pfizer's Q1 Update May Mark A Bottom In The Stock
Summary
- Pfizer is facing some revenue pressures due to some higher Medicare discounts, and this has led to a small miss on revenue delivery in Q1 FY25.
- Pfizer is making meaningful improvements on profitability and is on track to realize a ~12.3% margin lift from 2024 until the end of 2027 from various cost saving initiatives.
- Stopping R&D of an obesity drug that had $10 billion annual revenue potential is a major setback and if PFE tries M&A instead, there is a risk of overpaying again.
- PFE stock is trading at trough valuations and at a larger-than-usual discount vs peers. So I think there is some decent margin of safety.
- Technical analysis vs SPX500 suggests PFE may be forming a bottom, but strong buyer signals are still absent.
