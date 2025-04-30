Three years ago, Copa Holdings' (NYSE:CPA) fundamentals reached cruising altitude. Revenues have surpassed $800 million in every quarter going back to Q3, 2022. Earnings per share have averaged almost $4 per quarter during this recent stretch.
Copa Holdings: This Is What A Margin Of Safety Looks Like
Summary
- Copa's fundamentals are strong, with consistent revenues over $800 million per quarter and average earnings per share of nearly $4 since Q3 2022.
- Despite solid financials, Copa's stock trades at a low P/E of 6, presenting a rare margin of safety from significant undervaluation.
- Copa's competitive edge includes a low-cost structure, single aircraft type, and strategic hub, resulting in best-in-class unit costs. The advantaged position shows up where it should, a lastingly superior ROE.
- The market's undervaluation, considering replacement value and historical multiples, suggests Copa is trading 40-50% below intrinsic value, making it a strong buy.
