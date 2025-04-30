In this article, we examine Brazil from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private domestic sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external
Brazil Is Good For A 7% Stable Yield And Some Upside As The USD Depreciates
Summary
- Brazil's private domestic sector is supported by government deficit spending and private credit but faces a drain from the external sector.
- The stock market has been stagnant since 2009, but ETFs offer yields between 3-7% and potential upside if the USD depreciates.
- Aggregate demand in Brazil is positive at 4% of GDP, yet lower than countries like Japan and Germany with over 8%.
- Investors seeking stable yields or believing in Brazil's economic improvement should consider ETFs like iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF and others listed.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Long cash
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Recommended For You
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|EWZ
|-
|-
|iShares MSCI Brazil ETF