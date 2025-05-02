Politics And The Markets 05/02/25

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

More on Today's Markets:

The order instructs CPB to prohibit any direct or indirect sources of federal financial support for the two public broadcasters, which the administration has characterized as "biased." The CPB distributes approximately $535M in federal funding annually to over 1,500 local public radio and television stations, with PBS and NPR receiving a portion of this support. Federal funding accounts for about 15% of PBS’s annual income and a smaller share of NPR’s budget.

Senior U.S. officials have reached out recently “through relevant parties multiple times,” hoping to start negotiations with China on tariffs, the commerce ministry said in a statement. "What China wants to emphasize is that in any possible dialogue or talks, if the United States does not correct its wrong unilateral tariff measures," it means that the US has "no sincerity at all and will further damage the mutual trust between the two sides."