Intuitive Machines Has Further To Fall (Rating Downgrade)

The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Intuitive Machines, a $1.5 billion company, relies heavily on government contracts and lacks a clear path to profitability despite substantial revenue growth.
  • The company faces significant risks due to dependency on government contracts and uncertainties in securing long-term revenue from these agreements.
  • Financials show a reasonable cash position but ongoing losses; positive adjusted EBITDA expected by 2026 doesn't guarantee shareholder returns.
  • Despite a 60% stock decline, LUNR remains overvalued with questionable long-term revenue sustainability, making it a poor long-term investment.
  • The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Astronauts Living On Lunar Base On Moon

peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) is a $1.5 billion company working on pushing the boundaries of space exploration. The company is working on new lunar transportation, communication, and more. Despite that, this is a publicly traded company completely dependent on government contracts, one

You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service

The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.

Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!

Retirement is complicated, and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.

Only 4% of Americans Are Taking Advantage of This Smart Retirement Move | The Motley Fool

We provide:

  • Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
  • Deep-dive actionable research.
  • Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.

Click for our discounted 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio
36.08K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of LUNR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LUNR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUNR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LUNR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News