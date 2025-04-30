New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU), a provider of educational services in China, released its Q3 FY2025 quarterly report on April 23. This happened not long after the stock hit a new 52-week low
New Oriental Education: Short-Term Relief Does Not Ensure A Sustained Rally
Summary
- New Oriental Education stock has bounced recently after a long decline, and it seems EDU may have found support in the charts.
- There are reasons why EDU may find it difficult to sustain a rally in the stock, including the fact that it is not a buy, according to one methodology.
- EDU has done well in China over the years, but the Chinese government may have an incentive for EDU to not do too well in the future.
- Long EDU needs a number of things to happen to be a viable proposition, but all are issues waiting for a resolution.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.