French Economy To Remain Close To Stagnation Despite GDP Rebound

Apr. 30, 2025 5:30 AM ETEWQ
Summary

  • French GDP has rebounded slightly, but the country's economy is likely to flirt with stagnation throughout the year.
  • French inflation stood at 0.8% in April, the same as in March.
  • Investment continued to fall for households, businesses, and public administrations.
  • While GDP growth met expectations, the underlying details were somewhat weaker, with inventories making a significant contribution.

By Charlotte de Montpellier

GDP rebounds

As expected, French GDP rebounded slightly in the first quarter of 2025, with quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.1% (after -0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024). Throughout the quarter, household consumption stagnated, while public consumption slowed sharply (+0.1% over the quarter compared

