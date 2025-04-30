According to the media, Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) indicated that the number of inbound tourism orders for the upcoming Labor Day holiday increased 173% from a year earlier. We consider this to be an incremental positive for TCOM as we head
Trip.com: Labor Day Surge Gives A Glimpse Into Its Growth Trajectory
Summary
- Trip.com sees a 173% increase in inbound tourism orders for Labor Day, signaling strong Q1 results and potential growth in Asia.
- TCOM must innovate or expand globally due to domestic market maturity; early success in Southeast Asia suggests potential to rival Booking and Expedia.
- Domestic travel demand remains robust, driven by AI trip planning tools; top destinations include Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.
- Despite macro risks, TCOM's Q1 is expected to be in line; managing marketing costs is crucial for meeting operating profit expectations.
