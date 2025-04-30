LVMH Is Down, But Not Out - Here's Why It Still Deserves Attention

Kenio Fontes
727 Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • LVMH faces real challenges, including revenue declines and external factors like tariffs and China's economic slowdown, but remains a high-quality, well-managed company.
  • Despite poor Q1 results, LVMH's strong brand, expertise, and capital allocation support a long-term investment thesis.
  • Valuation scenarios show potential for recovery, but the duration of challenges impacts intrinsic value; cautious optimism is warranted.
  • Maintaining a buy rating on LVMH, given its quality, wide moats, and long-term compounding potential, despite increased sensitivity to short-term obstacles.

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

"The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble...We want to buy them when they're on the operating table."

Many of you may be familiar with

This article was written by

Kenio Fontes
727 Followers
Equity Research Analyst with a broad career in the financial market, covered both Brazilian and global stocks. As a value investor, my analysis is primarily fundamental, focusing on identifying undervalued stocks with growth potential. Feel free to reach out for collaborations or to connect! Associated with Sungarden Investment Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LVMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVMHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVMHF
--
LVMUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News