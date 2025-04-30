ARS Pharmaceuticals Has A Blockbuster Candidate

Fundamental Options
557 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • ARS Pharmaceuticals has a recently launched needle-free epinephrine product for allergic reactions, neffy, and strong cash reserves.
  • The company targets a ~$3B+ U.S. market, geographic expansion and intends to also address acute flares in chronic spontaneous urticaria.
  • Financial projections include $500M peak U.S. sales, $500M outside the U.S., and $150M for chronic spontaneous urticaria, with profitability expected by 2027.
  • Fair value estimate is $24.85 in a rather conservative base-case scenario and $39.75 in a slightly optimistic one, but risks remain due to reliance on a single product.
  • I target a minor position, either with a covered call strategy or with 100% shares, if the price will go down.

Emergency First Aid - Allergic Reaction

skhoward/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

When it comes to small biotech companies, there are two niches where I am interested:

  • Companies with (at least) one marketed product, with positive free cash flow, which finances a healthy pipeline, like I described in

This article was written by

Fundamental Options
557 Followers
"Fundamental Options" would be the title of my investing style, because I combine fundamental analysis with the power of options. I use Fundamental Analysis to quantitatively and qualitatively assess individual stocks and ETFs, and I pursue various strategies: Income oriented, especially BDCs, but also Utilities; Growth At A Reasonable Price, especially Tech, having a background in Software Development; Deep Value, based on Discounted Cash Flow and / or other industry specific valuation methods; Dividend Aristocrats.While I usually invest in stocks for long-term, I also have 20-25 strategies involving options that I use for various purposes: hedging stocks; bullish stock / ETF substitutes with improved risk / reward; neutral trades; trading volatility; earnings-related trades.Teaching is another passion of mine, I used to be a formal on non-formal teacher or coach in different areas of life, including authoring of a free local investing newsletter in the last years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPRY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPRY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPRY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPRY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News