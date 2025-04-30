ICICI Bank: Strong Performance Continues, But High Valuation And Near-Term Rate Cut Headwinds Keep Me On The Sidelines

Apr. 30, 2025 8:02 AM ETICICI Bank Limited (IBN) StockIBN
Alpha Mantra
165 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • ICICI Bank has shown robust performance with superior credit growth and improving asset quality, but the recent valuation leaves little upside, leading to a Hold rating.
  • The bank reported strong 4Q24 results with 11% YoY NII growth and a 33.7% YoY increase in its business banking portfolio.
  • Deposit growth matched credit growth; the CASA ratio improved sequentially, and the worst seems to be over.
  • Rate cuts in India pose a near-term headwind for ICICI Bank, potentially compressing NIMs.

ICICI Bank office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) is continuing to deliver robust performance, outperforming its peers on both fundamental metrics, and its stock price has rerated immensely over the last couple of years vis-à-vis peers and benchmarks. The strong performance across metrics has

This article was written by

Alpha Mantra
165 Followers
I am a value focused investor, conducting fundamental research on sectors like but not limited to chemicals, homebuilders, building materials, industrials and metals & mining. I prefer to invest in stocks which are cheaply available and have a catalyst in the near future. My investment horizon ranges from a quarter to two years. I have over 3 years of active investing experience and served as buy side analyst at boutique research firm and family offices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IBN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IBN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News