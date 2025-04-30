Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) recent challenges are undoubtedly familiar to anyone who has paid even the slightest bit of attention to the semiconductor market. The company’s issues were a big part of the reason that it recently appointed semiconductor industry
Intel Pushes Foundry Business Forward
Summary
- At Intel’s recent Direct Connect conference, new CEO Lip-Bu Tan made it clear that not only do they have no intention of spinning off their chip-making foundry business, but they’re actually doubling down to regain their world-class foundry heritage.
- The company used the event to update the market on its forthcoming 18A process (which Intel’s products group will use for its Panther Lake line of mobile CPUs to be released later this year) and highlighted numerous technological advancements in both its main process technologies as well as its advanced packaging capabilities.
- Intel didn't announce any new foundry clients at Direct Connect, but it did make it clear that there’s a new degree of focus on customer service and on delivering what potential clients want. To that end, the company announced a few new variations to both the 18A and 14A process nodes that had previously been introduced.
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.
