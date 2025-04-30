Singapore indeed managed to avoid the worst of the US tariffs, receiving the lowest retaliatory tariff rate of 10%. However, its heavy reliance on global trade and growth means that the likely slowdown in these areas makes Singapore’s
Singapore: Lowering Our GDP Forecast For 2025
Summary
- Singapore indeed managed to avoid the worst of the US tariffs, receiving the lowest retaliatory tariff rate of 10%.
- Singapore's exports will be hit by tariffs not just via its direct exports to the US but also via its indirect exports to the US via China and other countries.
- Considering the effects of higher tariffs on exports, the weaker-than-expected growth in the manufacturing sector during 1Q and the potential spillover of the manufacturing slowdown into the services sector, we are adjusting our GDP forecast for 2025 down by 100 bps to 1.6% YoY.
