A Decent Start To 2025 Italian GDP Growth, Which Might Prove Temporary

The preliminary estimate for first quarter Italian GDP points to a decent start for 2025.
Looking ahead, after the US tariff shock and still lacking a solution to geopolitical uncertainty, it would be scarcely prudent to extrapolate a continuation of the cyclical rebound over the second quarter.
In our view, the combined effect of a stronger euro and a deceleration in regulated energy prices should bring about a slight deceleration in headline inflation over the coming months.
