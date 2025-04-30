A Decent Start To 2025 Italian GDP Growth, Which Might Prove Temporary

Apr. 30, 2025
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.51K Followers
Summary

  • The preliminary estimate for first quarter Italian GDP points to a decent start for 2025.
  • Looking ahead, after the US tariff shock and still lacking a solution to geopolitical uncertainty, it would be scarcely prudent to extrapolate a continuation of the cyclical rebound over the second quarter.
  • In our view, the combined effect of a stronger euro and a deceleration in regulated energy prices should bring about a slight deceleration in headline inflation over the coming months.

Italian flag with buildings in Rome

Janos Varga/iStock via Getty Images

By Paolo Pizzoli

Domestic demand drove quarterly growth in the first quarter

The preliminary estimate for first quarter Italian GDP points to a decent start for 2025. According to Istat, GDP growth came in at 0.3% quarter-on-quarter

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.51K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

