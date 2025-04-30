Anheuser-Busch InBev Q1 Preview: A Steady Transformation Worth Watching

Summary

  • Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's earnings report on May 8 is crucial, with a weaker U.S. dollar potentially boosting translated earnings and margin expansion in European operations.
  • The company is adapting to changing consumer behaviors, leading in non-alcoholic beer and premium segments, with strong growth in brands like Corona Cero and Budweiser Zero.
  • AB InBev's digital strategy is transforming its business model, with significant growth in B2B and direct-to-consumer platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and scale.
  • Despite valuation concerns, strong profitability, momentum, and strategic clarity support a "Buy" rating for BUD stock, with key risks including China’s macro environment and the monetization of non-alcoholic segments.

Introduction

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is scheduled to report earnings on May 8, and this time, there’s more than just quarterly numbers to watch. The conditions for the company’s operations are changing. For the first

I’m passionate about finance and investing, focusing on business analysis, fundamental analysis, valuation, and long-term growth, especially in sectors like AI, fintech, finance and tech. I study finance and economy and have hands-on experience in equity research, financial modeling, and creating investment content. I actively analyze publicly traded companies with a focus on business models, earnings performance, and competitive positioning. I also run a finance-focused YouTube channel called “The Market Monkeys”, where I share my thoughts on investment strategies, earnings reports, and market trends. I joined Seeking Alpha to contribute thoughtful, research-backed analysis that helps other investors make better decisions. My goal is to offer clear, unbiased insights into companies' strengths, risks, and valuation to help readers to build their unique opinion and investment strategy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

