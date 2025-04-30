Tariff And Tumble: April's Market Mood Swings

Financial Sense
4.1K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • April was a month of rapid escalation and partial de-escalation, driving major moves across equity, bond, and commodity markets.
  • Despite heightened volatility and tariff-driven uncertainty, first-quarter earnings have offered a welcome dose of optimism, but understandably mostly a rearview look at the economy.
  • Energy earnings are down 14.2% compared to a year ago, while Materials and Consumer Staples both show declines of 7.7%.

Financial Data - Stock Market, Trading And Investments, Business And Economy

DKosig

By Ryan J. Puplava, CMT, CTS, CES

As we close out April, it's clear that 2025 continues to present both challenges and opportunities for investors. This month brought new tariff developments, market volatility, strong (and sometimes surprising) corporate earnings, and key economic signals that we

This article was written by

Financial Sense
4.1K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
VIX
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News