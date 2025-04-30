UBS Group AG (UBS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 3:00 AM ET
Sarah Mackey - Head of Investor Relations
Sergio Ermotti - Group Chief Executive Officer
Todd Tuckner - Group Chief Financial Officer
Jeremy Sigee - Exane BNP Paribas
Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous
Benjamin Goy - Deutsche Bank
Amit Goel - Mediobanca
Andrew Coombs - Citi
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Piers Brown - HSBC
The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.
At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.
Sarah Mackey
Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I would like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors included in our annual report, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings.
On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today. It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.
Sergio Ermotti
Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. Our strong results in the first quarter demonstrate once again our ability to deliver for stakeholders in different market conditions. The quarter was characterized by a substantial shift in investor sentiment and growth expectations alongside periods of significant market volatility. This damped the positive seasonal effect that we typically experienced at the start of the year and tempered the bullish outlook the market had coming out of 2024 and into the first few weeks of January.
Against this backdrop, these results reflect the power and scale of our diversified global franchise, our unwavering commitments to
