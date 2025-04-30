The price per barrel for WTI Crude Oil is lower this month than it has been in over 4 years. I love the midstream space right now in the energy industry. Many midstream companies are focused on
Western Midstream: Buy And Enjoy Great Passive Growth With More Upside
Summary
- WES offers a remarkable 9% dividend yield, outpacing sector medians, with future growth expected to reach 10.19% by 2027, providing strong passive income.
- Despite recent earnings dips, WES maintains fair valuation and steady growth, with promising indicators for future performance, including a 5% growth in adjusted EBITDA for 2025.
- The Pathfinder Pipeline project and other expansions are set to boost WES's capacity and earnings, with significant capital expenditures planned for 2025.
- WES outperforms midstream peers in dividend yield, valuation, and revenue growth, making it a strong buy in a stable and growing sector.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.