Booking Holdings: I Sold Airbnb And Bought It (Q1 Earnings Review)

Luca Socci
4.59K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Booking Holdings connects millions of travelers globally, offering accommodations, flights, car rentals, and restaurant reservations, making it a key player in modern travel infrastructure.
  • Despite a strong post-pandemic travel rebound, potential economic downturns and high consumer debt levels could pressure Booking Holdings' performance due to decreased tourism volume.
  • However, Booking continues to outpace market growth, particularly in the U.S., where it is expanding rapidly, reinforcing its position as a leading global travel platform.
  • In this article, I review Booking Holdings' last quarterly report and explain why I consider it undervalued.
Prenotazione hotel telefono cellulare prenotazione ricerca viaggi online

alexsl/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) seamlessly connects millions of travelers around the world, representing a true modern infrastructure for vacationing. Whenever we seek accommodations, flights, car rentals, or restaurant reservations, the likelihood of ending up on the Booking Platform increases.

Booking

This article was written by

Luca Socci
4.59K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. Over time, I have come to realize that profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKNG
--
BKNG:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News