I had high expectations for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCPK:EVVTY) quarterly report, and I expected the market to finally recognize its value. But the opposite happened, and this time there is objective data to support the
Evolution AB: Another Crash, But I'm Not Changing My Mind
Summary
- Despite a 16% drop and disappointing Q1 2025 results, I believe Evolution AB (publ) remains a strong buy due to its long-term potential.
- Issues such as cybercrime in Asia and regulatory costs in Europe have temporarily impacted revenues and margins, but demand for EVVTY's games remains robust.
- EVVTY's global expansion and strong product roadmap, including 110 new releases in 2025, demonstrate its commitment to growth and market leadership.
- With a €500 million buyback and a 4% dividend yield, shareholders will be well rewarded, reinforcing my confidence in EVVTY's future.
