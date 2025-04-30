30 April Ideal "Safer" Monthly Paying Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds

Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • Investing $1,000 in top-yielding MoPay stocks can yield significant returns, with estimated gains of 21.06% to 40.99% by April 2026.
  • MoPay stocks are affordable but come with higher volatility and risk, making them suitable for investors seeking high yields despite potential market fluctuations.
  • Analyst predictions for MoPay stocks are 60% accurate for top gainers, but caution is advised as accuracy on the degree of change is low.
  • Monthly pay stocks offer frequent income updates, allowing investors to react quickly to dividend changes, though sudden cuts can still occur. Imagine stocks & funds paying you dividends monthly! Your angst awaiting dividend payout is reduced 300%, or more, compared to quarterly, semi-annual, or (ugh) annual doles!
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Dog catches gold winged dollars

iridi

Foreword

All but three equities and all of the funds listed in this April monthly pay collection live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay batch, lie affordable (yet volatile and

Get The Whole MoPay Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information.

Catch A Dog On Facebook before most NYSE trade days on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on all your favorite, least favorite, or curiosity stock tickers to make those tickers eligible for my future FA follower reports.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold
31.12K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BMA--
Banco Macro S.A.
SRRTF--
Slate Grocery REIT
APLE--
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.
ORC--
Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
GOOD--
Gladstone Commercial Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News