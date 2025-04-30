Equinor ASA (EQNR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bard Glad Pedersen - SVP, IR

Jannicke Nilsson - EVP, Safety, Security & Sustainability

Torgrim Reitan - EVP and CFO

Anders Opedal - President and CEO

Irene Rummelhoff - EVP, MMP

Conference Call Participants

Teodor Sveen Nilsen - SpareBank 1 Markets

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC

John Olaisen - ABG

Peter Low - Redburn

Yoann Charenton - Bernstein

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Chris Kuplent - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

James Carmichael - Berenberg

Martijn Rats - Morgan Stanley

Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen

Paul Redman - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Equinor Analyst Call First Quarter Results. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Bard Glad Pedersen, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations to begin the conference. Bard over to you.

Bard Glad Pedersen

Thank you, operator and thank you all for calling in for the presentation of Equinor's first quarter research. I'm here together with our CFO Torgrim Reitan as usual he will give an introduction about our research, and then we'll open for the Q&A. I know it's a busy reporting day, and we will keep the session within one hour. So with that, I hand it to you. Torgrim.

Torgrim Reitan

Thank you, Bard and good morning everyone, and thank you for joining. I know you are interested in the situation we are facing on Empire Wind. I will address that but let me start by saying that today, we are reporting strong financial results for the quarter. Gas production was particularly strong in Norway and the US capturing higher prices. We reported adjusted operating income of $8.6 billion before tax, and an IFRS net income of 2.6 cash flow from operations after tax came in strong at 7.4 billion.