The just-released flash estimate of German inflation for April brought some relief for the European Central Bank as headline inflation came in at 2.1% year-on-year, down from 2.2% YoY in March. However, at second glance, the increase in core inflation, to
German Inflation Continues To Slow
Summary
- Lower energy prices and less of the usual seasonal impact from the Easter break pushed down German headline inflation in April.
- The increase in core inflation, to 2.9% YoY from 2.6% the previous month, suggests that the inflation threat has still not disappeared for good.
- The current two most important macro themes will have implications for headline inflation: trade tensions and fiscal stimulus.
