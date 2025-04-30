TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Pouyanné - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jean-Pierre Sbraire - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to TotalEnergies' First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call.

I'll now hand over to Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO; and Jean-Pierre Sbraire, CFO, who will lead you through this call. Sir, please go ahead.

Patrick Pouyanné

Good afternoon, everybody, or good morning for connecting from the US. Before Jean-Pierre will go through the details of the first quarter results, I would like just to make some few opening remarks on what appears to be today a more challenging global environment and the way that TotalEnergies intends to leverage our consistent strategy to deliver resilient results benefiting from our energy production growth and attractive shareholder returns.

We have indeed entered into a period of heightened macroeconomics and geopolitical uncertainty. We and this list is not exhaustive, current fragile negotiations on the Ukrainian Russian conflicts, the new but fluid tariff policy enacted by the U.S. decision of OPEC+ to unwind its voluntary production cuts.

Even if the impacts are not yet fully appreciated in might evolve in the coming months, these moving context is creating uncertainties, notably on oil demand, along with volatility in the oil markets oriented on the downside over past few weeks. And also on costs for