Eurozone GDP Growth Accelerates To 0.4% In First Quarter

  • Eurozone GDP rose a better-than-expected 0.4% in the first quarter, but the preliminary data for the second quarter shows that some weakening is in the offing.
  • First quarter growth was likely driven by higher net exports in anticipation of US tariffs, although France, where GDP components have already been published, did not seem to benefit from this trend.
  • Our base scenario anticipates a negative impact from net exports, weaker consumption growth due to a rising savings ratio, and stagnant investment caused by increased uncertainty.

By Peter Vanden Houte

Better-than-expected growth in 1Q

According to the flash estimate, eurozone GDP grew by 0.4% in the first quarter. Among the larger economies, Spain led with a 0.6% increase, while France and the Netherlands disappointed with only 0.1% growth. Germany saw a

