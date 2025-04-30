Humana, Inc. (HUM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Q1 2025 - Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Lisa Stoner - VP, IR
James Rechtin - President, CEO & Director
Celeste Mellet - CFO
George Renaudin - President, Insurance
Conference Call Participants
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
Ben Hendrix - RBC Capital Markets
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Andrew Mok - Barclays
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
AJ Rice - UBS
Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research
Joanna Gajuk - Bank of America
Lance Wilkes - Bernstein
Erin Wright - Morgan Stanley
Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Michael Hall - Baird
David Windley - Jefferies
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Anne Hines - Mizuho
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Humana's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lisa Stoner, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lisa Stoner
Thank you, and good morning. I hope everyone had a chance to review our press release and prepared remarks, which are available on our website. We will begin this morning with brief remarks from Jim Rechtin, Humana's President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief financial officer, Celeste Mellet, which will be followed by a Q&A session where Jim and Celeste will be joined by George Renaudin, President of Humana's insurance segment.
Before we begin our discussion, I need to advise call participants of our cautionary statement. Certain of the matters discussed in this conference call are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to read the detailed
- Read more current HUM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts