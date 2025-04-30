Siltronic AG (SSLLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Siltronic AG (OTCPK:SSLLF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call April 30, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Verena Stutze - Head, Investor Relations and Communications

Michael Heckmeier - Chief Executive Officer

Claudia Schmitt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gustav Froberg - Berenberg

Daniel Schafei - Citi

Florian Treisch - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

And welcome to the presentation of Siltronic’s Q1 2025 Results. Please note that this call is being recorded and streamed on Siltronic’s website. The call will also be available as an on-demand version later today. Your participation in this call implies your consent to this. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Verena Stutze, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Siltronic AG.

Verena Stutze

Thank you, Elaine. Welcome, everybody, to our Q1 ‘25 results presentation. This call will also be webcast live on siltronic.com. A replay of the call will be available on our website shortly after the end of the call. Our CEO, Michael Heckmeier; and our CFO, Claudia Schmitt, will give you an overview of our financials, the current market developments and our guidance. After the presentation, we will be happy to take your questions.

Please note that management comments during this call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of risk factors, I encourage you to review the safe harbor statement contained in today’s press release and presentation. All documents relating to our Q1 ‘25 reporting are available on our website.

I now turn the call over to Michael for his remarks.

Michael Heckmeier

Thank you, Verena, and a warm welcome also from my side. Let’s begin with the key messages of today’s call. Despite the challenges, Q1 2025 is in line with expectations. The wafer market continued its soft trend. Currently, we do not expect any significant direct business impact due