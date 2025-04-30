SRVR: Not As Defensive As Imagined

(6min)

Summary

  • SRVR ETF is not a defensive option due to high valuation, low dividend yields, and exposure to mature telecoms and data center REITs.
  • Key holdings like American Tower, Digital Realty, and Equinix show mixed performance with volatile ROIC and declining margins, questioning their resilience.
  • The ETF's growth forecasts are modest, with revenue expected to grow 2% in 2025 and 8% in 2026, reflecting sector maturity.
  • Rising interest rates pose significant risks, impacting cash flow and valuation, making SRVR less attractive compared to bonds.

5G Towers In Modern City Locations

Jinli Guo

Introduction

In light of the market downturn, high probability of a recession, and an overall downgrade to asset valuation driven by Trump & Team's liberation day tariff scheme, I began looking for places to hide. I updated my view on Kayne Anderson Energy

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

