The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

Davenport Asset Management
4 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund declined 3.90% in Q1 2025, slightly underperforming the Russell Mid Cap® Index’s 3.40% decline.
  • Top performers included O’Reilly Automotive, American Tower Corp, and Fidelity National Financial, driven by defensive attributes and declining rates.
  • Key detractors were Align Technology, Avantor, Mobileye Global, and Clean Harbors, impacted by tariffs, consumer sentiment, and economic concerns.
  • Initiated a position in Okta Inc., expecting revenue growth to reaccelerate and management to continue improving operating margins and free cash flow.

White Ladder Leaning on Blue Wall with Cut Out Puzzle Shape

MicroStockHub

Q1 2025 Market Review

The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund (MUTF:DEOPX) declined 3.90% during the first quarter, faring slightly worse than the Russell Mid Cap® Index’s 3.40% decline.

Fund Update

Contributors

Auto parts retailer O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY

This article was written by

Davenport Asset Management
4 Followers
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.

Recommended For You

About DEOPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DEOPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEOPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News