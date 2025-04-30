The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
Summary
- The Davenport Equity Opportunities Fund declined 3.90% in Q1 2025, slightly underperforming the Russell Mid Cap® Index’s 3.40% decline.
- Top performers included O’Reilly Automotive, American Tower Corp, and Fidelity National Financial, driven by defensive attributes and declining rates.
- Key detractors were Align Technology, Avantor, Mobileye Global, and Clean Harbors, impacted by tariffs, consumer sentiment, and economic concerns.
- Initiated a position in Okta Inc., expecting revenue growth to reaccelerate and management to continue improving operating margins and free cash flow.
Davenport Asset Management is a boutique money manager founded in 1984 with over $12 billion in assets under management. Their competitive advantages come from our history, partnership, independence, experience, and process refined over the 160-year history of the firm. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Davenport Asset Management, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Davenport Asset Management's official channels.
