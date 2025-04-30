GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Carolynne Borders - Chief Investor Relations Officer

Peter Arduini - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Saccaro - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Joanne Wuensch - Citi

Craig Bijou - BofA Securities

Anthony Petrone - Mizuho Financial Group

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GE HealthCare First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in the listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Carolynne Borders. Please go ahead.

Carolynne Borders

Thanks, operator. Good morning and welcome to GE Healthcare's first quarter 2025 earnings call. I'm joined by our President and CEO, Peter Arduini, and Vice President and CFO, Jay Saccaro.

Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today's press release and in the presentation slides available on our website.

During this call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today. As described in our SEC filings, actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties.

With that, I'll hand the call over to Peter.

Peter Arduini

Thanks, Carolynne. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Our first quarter results reflect strong execution as we start the year, with revenue and profit growth that exceeded our expectations. Record double-digit orders growth as a standalone company was