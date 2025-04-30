Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Deb Wasser - VP of IR

Josh Silverman - CEO

Lanny Baker - CFO

Kruti Patel Goyal - Chief Growth Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shweta Khajuria - Wolfe Research

Bryan Smilek - JPMorgan

Nikhil Devnani - Bernstein

Bernard McTernan - Needham

Michael Morton - MoffettNathanson

Ken Gawrelski - Wells Fargo

Deepak Mathivanan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Ygal Arounian - Citi

Deb Wasser

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Etsy's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Deb Wasser, VP of Investor Relations. And joining me today in Brooklyn are Josh Silverman, CEO, and Lanny Baker CFO.

Today's prepared remarks have been pre-recorded including comments from our new President and Chief Growth Officer Kruti Patel Goyal.

Once we are finished with the presentation, Josh and Lanny will take questions from our publishing sell side analysts on video. Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business and our operating results as noted in the slide deck posted to our website for your reference, our actual results may differ materially.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release and our most recent periodic report and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the sec. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today and we disclaim any obligation to update them. Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled to GAAP financial measures in today's Earnings Press release or Slide deck posted on our IR website along with the replay of this call.

With that, I'll turn it over to Josh.

Josh